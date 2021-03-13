Bowling Green couple shows off jump roping skills on Fox’s Game of Talents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A Bowling Green couple showed off their jump roping skills to the nation. The Woodard’s were featured on Fox’s Game of Talents. The couple said they were approached by the show.

Last night we performed on Game of Talents! It’s an awesome new show that we loved being a part of. The contestants had... Posted by Nick Woodard on Thursday, March 11, 2021

“They saw some of our Tik Toks and Instagrams and they just sent us a direct message on Instagram. So for weeks, we were talking about it and we got these calls and they were trying to make some stuff happen but we didn’t think anything would come from it. But then it turned out it did and they were legit and we flew out to LA in November and filmed and it was awesome,” said Kaylee Woodard.

When they arrived at the set, they said they had creative freedom and said it was so much fun to partake in.

“So when we first arrived there we got put with a choreographer and four other dancers. They said ‘we want to make a set revolve around you so do what yall do--then we can see how we can interact.’ So it was just really cool to kind of have that creative process with them and then kind of go through the wardrobe and the sound checks and all that,” said Nick Woodard.

The Woodards said it was exciting to get to share what they love to do with everyone at home who was watching. Although their episode airing this week kind of took them by surprise.

“We knew the show was coming on and we set it to record but we were not really telling people yet that we were going to be there. So about 10 minutes into the show our phones started blowing up saying ‘you’re on tv’ and so we switched over the tv and we see that we are on there. To see the final production of it--it was amazing to see everything come together and for it to be an amazing shot,” added Woodard.

The Woodards are World Champion Jump Ropers and teach jump roping classes not only for kids but for adults as well. To learn more about ‘Learnin The Ropes’ virtual classes click here.

