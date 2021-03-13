Bowling Green unemployment office to start taking in-person appointments April 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 11 unemployment offices will open for in-person services in Kentucky, one of them being Bowling Green’s Kentucky Career Center.

Offices in Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, and Somerset will open back up as well.

“We’re in the very early phases of planning the reopening, and we’re doing this in conjunction with guidance from the state, but the Kentucky Career Center in Bowling Green will reopen by appointment only on April 15,” Jon Sowards, the president, and CEO of Southcentral Kentucky’s Workforce Development Board said.

You will have to make an online appointment before seeing someone in-person. Governor Beshear said there will be a new online tool to do so. Employees will return to the Kentucky Career Center next week continuing to help people by phone.

Those with the Kentucky Career Center are currently working on a plan to safely assist people in person, and implement COVID-19 guidelines.

“We’re going to end up spending about a month with the state staff there doing their appointments by phone from the building. It won’t be open to the public, but part of what we’ll be doing with them, besides the appointments, is kind of working through the work process and the flow of receiving customers and getting them taken care of in a very expeditious manner,” Sowards explained.

Sowards said they are keeping in mind that there are still a lot of people needing assistance, and he is asking the public to remain patient especially as the office opens its doors. Again, in order to be helped, you must have an appointment.

“There is a sincere effort on behalf of everybody in the state to be able to get back and serve people in person. We know that’s going to make a difference,” Sowards said. “Obviously, we have a very small staff, there’s going to be limited to how many people we can see on a given day, but we’re going to do our best.”

