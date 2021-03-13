Advertisement

Burglary complaint in Mammoth Cave leads to a high-speed pursuit

James W. Reynolds, 38, of Bee Springs, Ky
James W. Reynolds, 38, of Bee Springs, Ky(Hart Co. Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 12, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office responded to a call from a property owner, who owns property on Brier Hill Road in Mammoth Cave.

The caller reported that his security system was showing someone on the back porch of his residence.

According to Edmonson County Sheriff, upon arrival, a Constable attempted to block the driveway but the suspect was able to maneuver around the Constable.

An Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to block them from exiting Brier Hill Road, however, Reynolds drove around the deputy’s vehicle and got away onto Brier Creek Road.

According to law enforcement, Reynolds led the officer on a high-speed chase reaching speeds of nearly 130 mph crossing two counties.

The pursuit ended in Hart County after a spike strip was used to stop the vehicle at which point Reynolds exited the vehicle, and ran for about 100 yards before being caught by an Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputy.

A search of the vehicle resulted turned up stolen power tools from the residence on Brier Hill Road.

James W. Reynolds of Bee Spring, Kentucky was arrested and charged with:

· Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit (School Zone)

· Burglary, 2nd Degree

· Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others, $500 or More, But Under $10,000

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on Foot)

· Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

· Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree—Police Officer

· Reckless Driving

· Murder—Police Officer (attempt)

Reynolds will be taken to the Hart County Jail.

