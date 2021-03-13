Feed truck hit by train on Louisville Road in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A truck was hit by a train on Louisville Road in Warren County Saturday afternoon.

Police say no one was injured in the accident but the front of the feed truck gouged the fuel tank on the train spilling 2,600 gallons of fuel onto the ground.

Police say the feed truck was crossing Louisville Road to get to a warehouse and pulled into the path of the train.

There are no other details at this time.

