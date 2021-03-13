Health care officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine reactions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Those who have received their COVID-19 vaccination might be experiencing side effects after their first or second dose.

13 news spoke with Dr. Melinda Joyce at the Medical Center who said it has been very common after someone receives their second dose to maybe have a fever, body aches, or chills.

“So when we talk about the side effects or symptoms that people see, after the vaccine, it is important to remember that, even though it doesn’t make you feel the best for a short period of time, those are good. That is showing that you’ve got a good strong immune system and that you’re going to be able to fight the virus should you be exposed,” said Dr. Joyce.

If you do experience severe side effects like your throat swelling up, it is advised to contact emergency personnel immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.