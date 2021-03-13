Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Stacey Forsythe

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Professors at Western Kentucky University have had to overcome several challenges throughout the year. One assistant professor for sports management has had to manage to teach her kids at home and also teach her college students at the same time.

“It’s been a challenge for sure. But it has taught me that maybe I’m not in as much control of it all as I would like to be-- and that’s okay. It’s really taught me to be more flexible, just in my life in general. With my husband, with my children, with my job, and the rest of my family and friends, it’s just about being flexible and trying to make the best out of a situation that right now is pretty crappy for everybody,” said Stacey Forsythe, Hero.

Forsythe not only cares about her students excelling in the classroom but also cares about their general well-being. During the holidays she took the time to cook thanksgiving meals for her students who couldn’t go home.

“We had a very, very small holiday, but my mom and my aunt were here, and we just piled some food. We had cooked way more than we needed and piled some into containers. My eight-year-old daughter and I took it around town to deliver it to some of the students and my graduate assistant is from Brazil. So he was here with nobody and we made sure that he got a big meal too. So it was a good service-learning opportunity for my daughter. I think that no matter if we’re in the classroom or not, there’s always a teaching opportunity.”

For caring for her students and going about and beyond we honor Stacey Forsythe as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I was humbled--completely humbled and surprised because I wasn’t doing anything that I normally wouldn’t do. But to be recognized for that is truly humbling and just validating for why I do what I do and why I love what I do so much.”

