Advertisement

J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
UPDATE: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road Friday morning
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4

Latest News

Woodard’s featured on Fox’s Game of Talents
Bowling Green couple shows off jump roping skills on Fox’s Game of Talents
Vaccine side effects
Health care officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine reactions
FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo, shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters...
IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way
Special Needs Expo BG
Virtual Special Needs Expo going virtual this year, in-person open house