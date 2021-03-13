Kentucky House takes up multiple bills as legislative session nears end

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s lawmakers are working to end this year’s regular session, but many bills remain unresolved. Included are the budget, and a bill to limit no-knock warrants.

It’s day 26 of the regular odd-year session. Meaning, just four more days after today to pass bills.

The House passed Senate Bill 8, allowing for more opt-outs for immunizations.

“And I wish that it went further in many aspects because I firmly do believe that Kentuckians have the ability to make good decisions for themselves and their families,” Rep. Savannah Maddox said.

“But the reason I voted no on this bill is that it’s 2021 and we have vaccines now that save lives,” Rep. Mary Lou Marzian said.

That was among six Senate bills approved by the House. And some are still moving through the committee.

Lawmakers are considering another Constitutional amendment to give them more say-so on special sessions.

“Because we would have the ability to come back in those rare circumstances to address those needs of which we don’t know the impact of going forward,” Sen. David Givens said.

That same committee also approved Senate Bill 228 to change how a governor names a replacement to the US Senate if there’s a vacancy.

“Whatever the person was in that seat currently held, to be replaced, and it sets up the mechanism for them to be replaced. If it’s a Democrat, Democrat party nominates three people, if a Republican, Republican set up,” Sen. Robert Stivers said.

About a half dozen laws have been signed by the governor with the session set to end March 30.

Lawmakers will meet two days next week before breaking for a two-week veto session.

