WKU Soccer earns 1-1 tie at FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Soccer finished in a 1-1 tie with Florida Atlantic on Friday night in Boca Raton, Florida. The Lady Toppers move to 4-1-1 on the season and 2-0-1 in Conference USA, leading the pack with seven points in the standings (wins = 3 points, ties = 1 point).

“I’m really proud of our team,” said head coach Jason Neidell. “It’s hard to come down here to FAU and snag a point from a program that defends their home turf so well. We battled hard again tonight.”

WKU’s 4-1-1 start to the season is the best record through six games for the Lady Toppers since the 2008 season.

Ambere Barnett scored WKU’s goal in the 63rd minute. Brina Micheels took a corner kick for WKU, finding Annah Hopkins in a crowded box. Hopkins sent the ball towards the goal, ricocheting back out to Barnett who finished it off.

It was Barnett’s fifth goal of the season and the 12th of her career. It was Hopkins’ first assist of the season and her fifth point.

Florida Atlantic evened things up in the 72nd minute. Neither team could find a game-winner in regulation or in the overtime periods.

WKU was aggressive early, outshooting FAU 4-1 in the first half. Overall, the Lady Toppers got off nine shots with four being on goal.

Goalkeeper Ashley Kobylinski made three saves in the match, playing all 110 minutes in goal for WKU.

FAU was riding an eight-game home winning streak against C-USA teams. It was the Owls’ first tie at home against a conference opponent since a 0-0 draw against Old Dominion on Oct. 11, 2018.

WKU will be back at the WKU Soccer Complex on Thursday, March 18 against Marshall. First kick is scheduled for 5 p.m.

