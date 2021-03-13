WKU Volleyball remains undefeated with a 3-1 win over West Virginia

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lady Toppers continue to extend their record-setting win streak to start the season. As Coach Travis Hudson and his team are now a perfect 13-0 with a win over West Virginia in the last home game of the season

Lauren Matthews led the way with 18 kills as the Lady Toppers defeated WVU 3-1. Paige Briggs was second with 15 kills and Avri Davis chipped in 10 kills of her own.

The Lady Tops will finish the season with four straight road games before the start of the C-USA Tournament.

They are back on the court Saturday, March 20 in Murfreesboro taking on Middle Tennessee State.

