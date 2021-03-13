Advertisement

WKU Volleyball remains undefeated with a 3-1 win over West Virginia

FIU Panthers vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 7, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
FIU Panthers vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 7, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY West Virginia Mountaineers vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 12, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY West Virginia Mountaineers vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on March 12, 2021 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Chris Kohley/WKU Athletics | Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lady Toppers continue to extend their record-setting win streak to start the season. As Coach Travis Hudson and his team are now a perfect 13-0 with a win over West Virginia in the last home game of the season

Lauren Matthews led the way with 18 kills as the Lady Toppers defeated WVU 3-1. Paige Briggs was second with 15 kills and Avri Davis chipped in 10 kills of her own.

The Lady Tops will finish the season with four straight road games before the start of the C-USA Tournament.

They are back on the court Saturday, March 20 in Murfreesboro taking on Middle Tennessee State.

