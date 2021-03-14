Advertisement

AMVETS Post 130 taking donations for local food pantries

AMVETs post 130 loads food and other donations into a truck to take to the store.
By Brandon Jarrett and Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 14, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - AMVETS post 130 in Warren County is raising awareness of the need for donations.

Commander Gerald Mounce for post 130 says food drives are essential for feeding the community right now. Mounce says a lot of veterans in town are out of work and even young people come by the veterans’ store. Mounce says in two months the store has given out over 200 food baskets.

Mounce says it tells you how bad things are right now but the commander explains the community has continued to show up.

“The people in this town are amazing. I mean, they came out. They brought out food, clothes, money. We will take monetary donations. It’s just amazing with the holidays and people are still feeling the hurt from covid, but we had enough stuff to get through,” said Mounce.

The next AMVETS food drive is March 27th at Cone Funeral Home on Campbell Lane.

