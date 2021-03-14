Advertisement

BG Freedom Walkers host Breonna Taylor Memorial Event

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -“Today is about standing in solidarity together as a community and as a people in the state of Kentucky for Breonna Taylor and her family who demanded and deserved justice but did not receive it this same day March 13, 2020,” said Karika Nelson, founder of the BG Freedom Walkers.

📢📢WE GOING 🆙.. Today is Breonna Taylor’s Day 3/13❗️❗️.. Come out and stand in solidarity with us @12pm.. No JUSTICE, No PEACE✊🏿✊🏿❗️❗️ #Breewayy#sayhername

Posted by BG Freedom Walkers on Friday, March 12, 2021

The BG freedom walkers held a memorial event for Breonna Taylor, as Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of her death.

BG Freedom Walkers Breonna Taylor Memorial Event.

Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Saturday, March 13, 2021

“We are here today in solidarity with Breonna Taylor’s family. We stand with them to morn Breonna’s life that was taken far too soon,” said Dana Beasley-Brown, Bowling Green City Commissioner.

Local and state representatives attended the event not only to speak but show their support.

“I want justice for Breonna Taylor, I want justice for all. I want to make sure that we never have to gather again because some injustice happened to a member of our black community,” said Representative Patti Minter.

Local law enforcement leaders also were there to show their support for the community,

“As leaders of law enforcement within this community what we try to do is just to ensure that we are overseeing each of our agencies to better this community with fairness, equality, and respect for all people that we deal with,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower.

The group created a banner for those who attended the memorial event to sign and they will be hand delivering it to Breonna Taylor’s mother in the next few weeks.

