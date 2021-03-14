Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 445 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 16 new deaths

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference Sunday, but did release updated information on the Commonwealth’s battle with COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear announced 445 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 416,215 cases.

78 of Sunday’s new cases were children 18 years or younger. 488 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 118 in the ICU. 69 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, currently sitting at 3.99%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 16 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,982.

4,680,023 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with at least 48,606 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, 8 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the feed truck was crossing Louisville Road to get to a warehouse and pulled into...
Feed truck hit by train on Louisville Road in Bowling Green
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
UPDATE: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road Friday morning
James W. Reynolds, 38, of Bee Springs, Ky
Burglary complaint in Mammoth Cave leads to a high-speed pursuit
Woodard’s featured on Fox’s Game of Talents
Bowling Green couple shows off jump roping skills on Fox’s Game of Talents

Latest News

Learnin’ The Ropes offering virtual classes
Learnin’ The Ropes offering virtual classes
Hot Rods host Free St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Hot Rods host Free St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
BG Freedom Walkers host Breonna Taylor Memorial Event
BG Freedom Walkers host Breonna Taylor Memorial Event
Feed truck hit by train on Louisville Road in Bowling Green
Feed truck hit by train on Louisville Road in Bowling Green