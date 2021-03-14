Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 679 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, 16 new deaths

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear did not hold a news conference Saturday, but did release updated information on the Commonwealth’s battle with COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear announced 679 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 415,770 cases.

91 of Saturday’s new cases were children 18 years or younger. 519 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 121 in the ICU. 71 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, currently sitting at 3.98%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 16 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,966.

4,665,625 tests have been administered in Kentucky so far, with at least 48,606 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, 8 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

