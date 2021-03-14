Hilltoppers fall to UNT in C-USA Championship

FRISCO, Tx. (WBKO) -The demons of the Conference USA Championship continue to follow Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers fell to North Texas 61-57 in overtime. WKU has now lost in the championship game three-straight times.

“We all hurt so much, not just because we lost but because of the way the loss came about,” said WKU head coach Rick Stansbury. “Winning and losing is a fine line.”

Saying the Hilltoppers got off to a slow start would be putting it lightly. The Mean Green would jump out to a 17-0 lead to start the game.

“We dug ourselves a big hole,” said Stansbury. “But after the first eight or nine minutes, I thought we got back under control.”

Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls and redshirt junior Luke Frampton helped the Tops climb back into the game, knocking down three 3-points between them.

Rawls recorded 11 points in the Tops loss.

WKU would pull within 11 at the break to trail 34-23.

It was a textbook definition of a tale of two halves for WKU as the Hilltoppers opened the second half on a 15-5 run. Junior center Charles Bassey would give WKU a 40-39 lead at the 9:08 mark. Bassey had nine of the Tops 15 points during that stretch.

Bassey finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

WKU would take a 48-41 lead with 2:57 left to go in the game but North Texas closed out the game on a 7-0 run to force overtime.

“Everybody hurts so much because of how hard we had to fight,” Stansbury said.

Overtime was a back-and-forth battle between WKU and North Texas.

Javion Hamlet would hit a jumper to put the Mean Green up 59-57 with 13 seconds left.

Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth was tasked with making the big play in the final seconds like he had done so many times during his career on The Hill. Hollingsworth attacked the basket but had the ball stripped when he went up for the game-tying layup. North Texas recovered the loose ball, sealing the win for the Mean Green.

“It was the play,” said Stansbury. “Hoping Taveion would go in there and get fouled or finish. That’s what we were hoping for. We were down two and hoping to tie the game.”

Hollingsworth tallied 6 points for WKU.

“We came back in the second half,” Bassey said. “I felt like we were supposed to win the game. We just didn’t.”

“We didn’t make the plays that we needed to make down the stretch,” said Rawls. “We had some key turnovers, a charge call, and we didn’t get the stops that we needed.”

WKU has 16 turnovers against North Texas.

With the loss in the championship game, the Hilltoppers’ chances at making the NCAA Tournament are slim to none. The team could still likely make the NIT Tournament. Stansbury thinks his team has proved they’ve earned a spot.

“There’s no question about that, for sure,” Stansbury said. “We’re one of those teams.”

Selection Sunday will begin March 14 at 5:00 p.m. CT

