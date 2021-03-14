Advertisement

Hot Rods host Free St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Hot Rods hosted their first event of 2021 this evening to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The event was free to the public however you did have to be 21 and older to attend.

“It is fantastic to finally be able to open the gates for the first time in 2021. It is a great night to be able to open the doors have some fun and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said Eric Leach, General Manager of the Hot Rods.

Those in the spirit of the holiday could enjoy photo opportunities, green beer, festive food, and live music for the evening.

“We have cornhole boards set up, green beer, specialty food. We have bratwurst soaked in Guinness beer, corn beef, and cabbage. Then at 7 p.m. ‘Highway Native’ from Nashville is going to be taking the stage playing some live music. Then we got college basketball on TVs. So it is just a lot of fun out here,” added Leach.

The Hot Rod’s next event will be Easter Fest on Saturday, April 3rd.

