Learnin’ The Ropes offering virtual classes

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -One Bowling Green couple who recently was featured on the Fox network’s Game of Talents, can teach you how to jump rope with their ‘Learnin’ the Ropes’ program.

Prior to COVID, the jump roping world champions would travel to schools but now they are providing programming online. The couple also teaches adult fitness classes and has even found time to take their jump roping skills to Tik Tok.

“Before COVID of course we were in-person and kind of interacting with as many people as we could. Now we are doing it all virtually as well and so that has been working out. We have some evening classes going for kids and adults, some fitness programming. We also some things for PE teachers so if they are looking for a program for their kids we do that as well,” said Nick Woodard, owner. “Then we also sell ropes --we have great ropes that people can look at buy customize. We have all the colors pink, purple, and green. So that is kind of what we do with our business not just here in bowling green but all over the world.”

To sign up for classes click here.

