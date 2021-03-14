WANTED: Ohio County Police searching for 56-year-old Darrell W. Carnes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, police are searching for 56-year-old Darrell W. Carnes.

Police say Carnes has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including theft and drug charges.

If you know where Mr. Carnes may be located, please contact Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270.298.4411.

***WANTED*** Darrell W Carnes, 56, has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including, Theft and Drug charges. If... Posted by Ohio County KY Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.