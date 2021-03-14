Advertisement

WANTED: Ohio County Police searching for 56-year-old Darrell W. Carnes

Police say Carnes has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including theft and drug charges.
Police say Carnes has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including theft and drug charges.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, police are searching for 56-year-old Darrell W. Carnes.

Police say Carnes has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including theft and drug charges.

If you know where Mr. Carnes may be located, please contact Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270.298.4411.

***WANTED*** Darrell W Carnes, 56, has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including, Theft and Drug charges.

Posted by Ohio County KY Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 14, 2021

