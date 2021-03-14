Advertisement

We lose an hour of sleep, but gain more clouds for Sunday!

Stray showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy and relatively dry Saturday, we have more of the same for Sunday as we enter Daylight Saving Time!

We will lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time!
We will lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time!(WBKO)

Skies tonight through Sunday will remain variably cloudy with temperatures mild in the upper 40s overnight going only in the mid 50s for Sunday during the day. Though most of the day will be relatively dry, we can’t rule out a few stray showers as the front over Tennessee lifts northward as a warm front. Highs both weekend days will be in “seasonable” territory, reaching the upper 50s for most. As we enter Daylight Saving Time, it’s a good time to check batteries in your smoke detectors and NOAA weather radios!

Moving into next week, another storm system arrives Monday with widespread rain showers. We’ll get a surge of warmth to start next week, as highs return to the mid 60s Monday. Tuesday may be our best day weather-wise next week, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s expected before yet another system arrives by St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday). Our St. Patrick’s Day and Thursday may be marred by shower chances before things dry out Friday. Cooler temperatures roll in for the end of next week into next weekend with dry conditions.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Stray showers possible. High 56. Low 47. Winds E at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 65. Low 52. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 70. Low 49. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 85 (1918)

Record Low: 10 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.27″)

Yearly Precip: 12.52″ (+3.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:52 p.m. C.S.T.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m. C.D.T.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At this time the condition of the three people who were hit is currently unknown.
UPDATE: 3 pedestrians struck by car on Smallhouse Road Friday morning
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Police say the feed truck was crossing Louisville Road to get to a warehouse and pulled into...
Feed truck hit by train on Louisville Road in Bowling Green
Ashley Barbee was arrested after police said she fired several gunshots into the air Thursday...
Police: Bowling Green woman arrested after shots fired with daughter nearby
Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest man after finding multiple drugs and weapons in the home
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after finding multiple drugs and weapons inside home

Latest News

We spring ahead this weekend!
Scattered showers continue to end the week
Tracking showers to end the week!
Scattered showers on the way for south-central Kentucky!
Your mail or packages could get wet today with the scattered showers in the area!
Showers to end the week and continue this weekend!
Temps today will be warm as conditions will be breezy with cloud cover. Stray showers are also...
Breezy and warm again, shower chances return!