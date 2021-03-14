We lose an hour of sleep, but gain more clouds for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy and relatively dry Saturday, we have more of the same for Sunday as we enter Daylight Saving Time!

We will lose an hour of sleep as we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time! (WBKO)

Skies tonight through Sunday will remain variably cloudy with temperatures mild in the upper 40s overnight going only in the mid 50s for Sunday during the day. Though most of the day will be relatively dry, we can’t rule out a few stray showers as the front over Tennessee lifts northward as a warm front. Highs both weekend days will be in “seasonable” territory, reaching the upper 50s for most. As we enter Daylight Saving Time, it’s a good time to check batteries in your smoke detectors and NOAA weather radios!

Moving into next week, another storm system arrives Monday with widespread rain showers. We’ll get a surge of warmth to start next week, as highs return to the mid 60s Monday. Tuesday may be our best day weather-wise next week, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s expected before yet another system arrives by St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday). Our St. Patrick’s Day and Thursday may be marred by shower chances before things dry out Friday. Cooler temperatures roll in for the end of next week into next weekend with dry conditions.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Stray showers possible. High 56. Low 47. Winds E at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 65. Low 52. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 70. Low 49. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 36

Record High: 85 (1918)

Record Low: 10 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.27″)

Yearly Precip: 12.52″ (+3.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 5:52 p.m. C.S.T.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m. C.D.T.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

