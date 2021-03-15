A Break in the Rains Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was damp, but rain is ending with mild conditions lasting through Monday night. A better day weatherwise is on tap for Tuesday!

Tuesday looks quiet with warm highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies! Then, things turn more active again Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day will bring showers and breezy conditions back to the region. There’s also a chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday night. At this time, a Marginal Risk for one or two isolated severe storms exists for late Wednesday, with hail, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall possible.

Shower chances continue Thursday as an upper-level low moves slowly east of us. North winds will pull down cooler air into the region to close out the week (AND officially, the winter season) come Friday. At this time, the weekend looks nicer with a warming trend under mostly sunny skies! Saturday at 4:37 a.m. C.D.T. will officially be the start of the Vernal Equinox, or spring! Spring-like weather is favorable beyond the 7 day as the extended outlook through the latter half of March will be seasonable with temperatures and moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 72. Low 47. Winds SW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 68. Low 55. Winds SE at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High 64, Low 42, winds SW-14

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 85 (2016)

Record Low: 16 (1993)

Today’s Precip: 0.40″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 12.52″ (+3.31″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.5 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

