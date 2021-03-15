Advertisement

A Breezy, Rainy Monday

Two Significant Storm Systems Coming This Week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday featured plenty of clouds and seasonably cool temperatures, although we managed to stay mainly dry. Rain comes back into play Monday, however!

Not one but two significant storm systems for this week!
A swift-moving system brings showers and breezy south winds to the region Monday morning, lasting into at least mid-afternoon Monday. Highs will be warmer than Sunday’s, topping out in the mid 60s. We’ll dry out Monday night with mild overnight readings.

Tuesday looks quiet with warm highs in the 70s! Then, things turn more active again Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day will bring showers and breezy conditions back to the region. There’s also a chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday night, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Shower chances continue as an upper-low moves slowly east of us. North winds will pull down cooler air into the region to close out the week (AND officially, the Winter season) come Friday. At this time, the weekend looks nicer with a warming trend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 65. Low 52. Winds S at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 72. Low 47. Winds SW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 68. Low 49. Winds SE at 13 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 57

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 82 (1918)

Record Low: 5 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.27″)

Yearly Precip: 12.52″ (+3.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.4 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

