A wet and mild start to the final week of winter!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a relatively dry weekend under cloudy skies, today will be a change with regards to moisture and milder air - but clouds will still stick around!

Not the best of days to take the pet outside as scattered showers and breezy winds will be in the region! (WBKO)

A swift-moving system brings showers and breezy south winds to the region Monday morning, lasting into at least mid-afternoon Monday. Highs will be warmer than Sunday,, topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will also be breezy out of the east this morning, then out of the south later this morning and afternoon with sustained winds between 10-20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. We’ll dry out Monday night with mild overnight readings under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks quiet with warm highs in the 70s under partly cloudy skies! Then, things turn more active again Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day will bring showers and breezy conditions back to the region. There’s also a chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday night, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Shower chances continue Thursday as an upper-level low moves slowly east of us. North winds will pull down cooler air into the region to close out the week (AND officially, the winter season) come Friday. At this time, the weekend looks nicer with a warming trend under mostly sunny skies! Saturday at 4:37 a.m. C.D.T. will officially be the start of the Vernal Equinox, or spring! Spring-like weather is favorable beyond the 7 day as the extended outlook through the latter half of March will be seasonable with temperatures and moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Breezy. High 65. Low 52. Winds S at 13 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 72. Low 47. Winds SW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Breezy. High 68. Low 52. Winds SE at 13 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 85 (2016, 1921)

Record Low Today: 16 (1993)

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 34 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

UV Index: Low (1 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.5 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1285 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 57

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.49″ (-1.41″)

Yearly Precip: 12.52″ (+3.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.