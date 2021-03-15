Bats come alive late as Tops down Valpo, 9-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A scoreless contest entering the sixth inning, Western Kentucky Softball would win in come-from-behind fashion after putting up nine unanswered runs for a 9-2 victory over Valpo to close play in the Louisville-hosted Red & Black Challenge on Sunday. The Hilltoppers climb to 11-4 on the season with the win while Valpo drops to 4-9.

“As a team, we responded well when we were challenge today,” stated head coach Amy Tudor. “Sullivan threw and hit well for us. In the sixth inning, TD started us and Sully tied it with a huge home run and all the rest of our bats followed. Aikey was able to close the door for us.”

WKU Softball picked up its second come-from-behind win of the season after trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth. The Hilltoppers would respond with nine unanswered runs as WKU would make 14 plate appearances in the frame. Five players would make two appearances in the frame with Taylor Davis and Kennedy Sullivan each registering a pair of hits. Davis connected for two base hits while Sullivan recorded a two-run home run in her first trip, which tied the game at 2-2, before adding a single in her second trip.

The Hilltoppers would finish the sixth with nine runs on nine hits while drawing a pair of walks.

Sullivan drew the start in the circle, where she worked 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and five while and striking out four.

When Kelsey Aikey took over in the circle at the top of the fifth, the game was scoreless putting the decision in her hands. The redshirt-senior would throw 3.0 frames of two-run ball while striking out four Valpo batters and allowing just one free base. Aikey earned the win to move to 3-4 on the season.

WKU will now host #9/10 Kentucky on Wednesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.