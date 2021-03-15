Blaze Pizza celebrates Pi Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Did you celebrate Pi Day?

No? Well Blaze Pizza is helping you celebrate it until April 12th.

We all learned about the never-ending number that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter -- 3.14.

At Blaze Pizza, it’s the day where you can get your pizza for a deal.

The restaurant’s general manager, Jennifer Bowles says you can download the Blaze App, select your location, and then you’re going to get a coupon that will reduce your pizza to a prize of $3.14.

”So what’s so special about this year is we’re doing Pimonth, not just Pi Day, but Pi month, so it’s good from now today until April 12. So you’re gonna download the app and when you get to the register, when you’re paying for your pizza, you’re gonna hit redeem on your app on your keyboard and we’re gonna scan that and that’s when your price reduction comes down to the $3.14.”

The offer is only valid for the regular crust pizza.

