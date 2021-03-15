Advertisement

Changes to this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Day in Warren County

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As you do some spring cleaning, you will likely have some items to dispose of that you can’t just throw in the trash. Those items may include things like batteries, oil and paint. Household Hazardous Waste Day will resume in Warren County this year, but with a few changes.

Warren County Public Works is partnering with Batteries Plus and Sherwin Williams to make battery and paint disposal available for the entire month of March, and Household Hazardous Waste Day has been extended to a three-day event to reduce wait times.

There will also be a two-day limited event to dispose of paint, batteries and electronics on March 18 & 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 999 Lauren Avery Drive. Household Hazardous Waste Day will follow on Saturday, March 20 during the same time frame.

The following items are approved for you to bring to Household Hazardous Waste Day:

Adhesives, glue resins

Hobby supplies, artist supplies

Latex paint

Oil paint

Stains, thinners and stripper

Aerosol cans

Cleaners, spot removers

Hearing aid (button-style) batteries

NiCad batteries

Photo chemicals, chemistry sets

Fluorescent light bulbs

Car batteries, dry cell batteries

Engine degreasers, brake fluids

Transmission fluids

Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)

Insecticides, weed killers, poisons

Pesticides

Learn more about Household Hazardous Waste Day here.

