Changes to this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Day in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As you do some spring cleaning, you will likely have some items to dispose of that you can’t just throw in the trash. Those items may include things like batteries, oil and paint. Household Hazardous Waste Day will resume in Warren County this year, but with a few changes.
Warren County Public Works is partnering with Batteries Plus and Sherwin Williams to make battery and paint disposal available for the entire month of March, and Household Hazardous Waste Day has been extended to a three-day event to reduce wait times.
There will also be a two-day limited event to dispose of paint, batteries and electronics on March 18 & 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 999 Lauren Avery Drive. Household Hazardous Waste Day will follow on Saturday, March 20 during the same time frame.
The following items are approved for you to bring to Household Hazardous Waste Day:
Adhesives, glue resins
Hobby supplies, artist supplies
Latex paint
Oil paint
Stains, thinners and stripper
Aerosol cans
Cleaners, spot removers
Hearing aid (button-style) batteries
NiCad batteries
Photo chemicals, chemistry sets
Fluorescent light bulbs
Car batteries, dry cell batteries
Engine degreasers, brake fluids
Transmission fluids
Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)
Insecticides, weed killers, poisons
Pesticides
Learn more about Household Hazardous Waste Day here.
