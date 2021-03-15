Advertisement

Ely Drugs to begin administering the COVID 19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Ely Drugs Medical Supply in Glasgow has received a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You are now able to go here to make an appointment.

Ely Drugs got the shipment through the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network or CPESN. They are a group of community based pharmacies that offer enhanced services for patients who need higher level pharmacy care.

The vaccine allotment was sent to Ely Drugs to be administered using the current phased guidelines for vaccine distribution.

