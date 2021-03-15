Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal collision involving a semi-tractor trailer.

They have advised that the west bound lane of the parkway is closed off at exit 46.

Police say drivers should detour onto west highway 80 to get back on the parkway at exit 29 if needed.

They will release more information when the roadway is back open.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.