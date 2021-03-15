Former State Rep. Charles Booker ‘strongly considering’ run for US Senate in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Former Kentucky State representative Charles Booker teased that he is “strongly considering” running for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Booker previously ran for a Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate primaries back in 2020, facing off against Amy McGrath in challenging then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McGrath won the nomination in June.

As a guest speaker on “Connections with Renee Shaw” on KET Sunday, Booker said he is extremely humbled to see people from his hometown of Louisville and across the state asking him if he plans to run for office.

“I believe our work is not done, and we have the ability to tell a new story for Kentucky, and I want to do my part in that,” Booker said.

Booker said he is planning and doing research for a possible run in 2022, which would have the democratic nominee likely running against current U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY).

While no official announcements have been made, Booker did say that the focus would be on a statewide level and has ruled out a run for mayor in Louisville.

“The challenges that we see in my community in the west end in Louisville as a whole, they speak to the structural challenges that we face,” Booker said.

