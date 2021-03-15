Advertisement

Glasgow Dance Theatre presents "Rite of Spring"

"Rite of Spring"
"Rite of Spring"
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Dance Theatre presents “Rite of Spring” performed at SOMA Center for Dance.

“The Rite of Spring” dives into community bonds, ancient cultures, and rites of passage. This short ballet depicts various primitive rituals celebrating the advent of spring, after which a young girl is chosen as a sacrificial victim and dances herself to death.

Rite of Spring
Rite of Spring(Kaley Skaggs)

“The show will be this weekend March 19 and 20 at 7 p.m.,” said Trevor Edwards, Artistic Director.

Edwards tells 13 News that this experience has offered his students unique opportunities.

“We are even bringing in guest artists out of town to perform with us,” Edwards said.

Edwards adds that if you are interested in joining the dance community he encourages you to take that leap of faith.

“You can just call or take a class. Just reach out and don’t be scared to get going,” Edwards said.

For information about classes click HERE.

For tickets click HERE.

SOMA is located at 665 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141.

