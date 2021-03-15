Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Glasgow Police, a woman is behind bars on assault charges after a domestic dispute.

Police say Mariah Huff of Glasgow allegedly stabbed a man during an altercation. The man suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his eye, ear, and arm.

Huff was hiding under a set of stairs when police were on scene and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huff is charged with assault first degree and wanton endangerment.

