Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Glasgow Police, a woman is behind bars on assault charges after a domestic dispute.

Police say Mariah Huff of Glasgow allegedly stabbed a man during an altercation. The man suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his eye, ear, and arm.

Huff was hiding under a set of stairs when police were on scene and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huff is charged with assault first degree and wanton endangerment.

