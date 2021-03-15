Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Glasgow Police, a woman is behind bars on assault charges after a domestic dispute.
Police say Mariah Huff of Glasgow allegedly stabbed a man during an altercation. The man suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations to his eye, ear, and arm.
Huff was hiding under a set of stairs when police were on scene and was taken into custody.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Huff is charged with assault first degree and wanton endangerment.
