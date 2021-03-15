Hilltoppers announce 2021 spring practice schedule, spring game date

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Football has announced the dates of its 2021 Spring Ball practice schedule, which begins on Tuesday, March 16. Third-year head coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers will hold 14 practices leading up to the 2021 Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.

Fans will be able to attend the Spring Game with free admission. The start time is currently TBD, and additional details will be released at a later date.

All Tuesday and Thursday practices will be closed to the public. Click HERE for more information about Saturday practices.

WKU Football 2021 Spring Practices

Tuesday, March 16

Thursday, March 18

Saturday, March 20

Tuesday, March 23

Thursday, March 25

Saturday, March 27

Tuesday, March 30

Thursday, April 1

Tuesday, April 6

Thursday, April 8

Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13

Thursday, April 15

Saturday, April 17 (Spring Game – start time TBD)

Helton posted a 14-11 overall record (including a 10-5 mark in Conference USA play) and reached a bowl game in both of his first two years on The Hill. WKU finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, including a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the 22nd Annual LendingTree Bowl. The Hilltoppers were only 1-of-16 college football teams in the nation to play in 12 or more games during the COVID-19-affected year.

WKU is slated to begin the 2021 campaign vs. UT Martin on September 4.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.