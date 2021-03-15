Lane restrictions on Interstate 24 through Thursday

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane restrictions are planned this week at a couple of locations on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky.

On Monday through Thursday, a daytime work zone lane restriction will be located near the 29 mile marker for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The cabinet also plans a daytime work zone lane restriction on the Cumberland River Bridge Tuesday through Thursday.

The restriction near the 33 mile marker is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge, depending on weather.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)