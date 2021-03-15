Advertisement

Lawmakers face more budget work even as plan nears passage

Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the...
Kentucky Speaker of The House David Osborne addresses the members of the House during the opening day session of the Kentucky State Legislature in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have taken final steps toward passing a state budget. But a Senate leader says it’s only the start, as they decide how to spend pandemic-related federal money headed to the state.

The Senate voted Monday to pass the one-year budget bill. It’s mostly a continuation of the spending plan now in place. The measure goes to the House for a final vote that would send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Senate President Robert Stivers says multiple state budgets might eventually pass. That’s due to the new round of pandemic federal aid for state government.

