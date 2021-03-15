Lawmakers face more budget work even as plan nears passage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have taken final steps toward passing a state budget. But a Senate leader says it’s only the start, as they decide how to spend pandemic-related federal money headed to the state.

The Senate voted Monday to pass the one-year budget bill. It’s mostly a continuation of the spending plan now in place. The measure goes to the House for a final vote that would send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Senate President Robert Stivers says multiple state budgets might eventually pass. That’s due to the new round of pandemic federal aid for state government.

