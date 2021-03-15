Advertisement

Med Center Health vaccinates the Burmese population in Bowling Green

The Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic welcomed members from the Bowling Green Burmese community to get vaccinated.(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many within Bowling Green’s Burmese population are now vaccinated.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church brought a bus of about 40 Burmese parishioners to the Medical Center. The group received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“I never expected to get it this soon because I feel like we are the minority here,” says patient Andrew Mung.

Mung is a part of the Burmese population in Bowling Green and one who’s been waiting for the vaccine. He says he didn’t think his community would be included.

“We think that the vaccine is commonly for the rich people, so now I’m getting it. I’m very excited about it,” Mung explains with a smile.

Patients waited in a classroom for their turn. They were instructed on the process by Father Stephen Lalte who acts as a translator and a guide.

“I spread the word and Dr. Burn came. Usually, they have to go through a lot of things but they were just saying just bring them if they’re an adult and if they want it,” Lalte explains.

He’s the only Burmese priest in the area. In a way, he says he felt it was his responsibility, saying, “As Christians, we have a duty to protect ourselves and especially to protect other people.”

Med Center Health said in a statement it’s trying to reach out to the international community, as they have the most apprehension about the vaccine.

“I think the more education helps a great deal, and I think seeing so many pictures of people getting the vaccine--that helps also,” explains Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health.

The Medical Center vaccinated over 40 people from the Burmese population. Father Stephen says he hopes it’s the start of a better life.

“Hopefully, this could be the beginning of a new normal I guess.”

If you need to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination, text COVID to 270-796-4400.

