Medical Center says vaccine no-shows causing scheduling issues.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center says people skipping their vaccine appointments has become an issue.

Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says some people are missing their appointment times and having to be rescheduled. Others have decided they don’t want their second dose. Joyce says when a person misses their appointment for whatever reason, this disrupts the whole system.

The clinic plans for the number of vaccines based on who is scheduled and first doses are automatically paired with second doses. Med Center Health is reminding everyone their appointments matter.

“There are some individuals who have signed up for their vaccine and then they do not come for that vaccine and in many situations, when we have contacted them, the person has been able to get an appointment earlier or at another location,” Joyce explains.

Some were scheduling conflicts, others backed out.

“Whenever we have no shows, then that affects the number of vaccines we have available.”

The medical center’s goal has been: waste no doses. The clinic always has people on hand who can get that vaccine. However, Joyce says it’s much better to cancel that appointment if you know you’re not going to be able to attend.

Joyce says some patients backed out of the second dose out of fear or the assumption one dose is enough protection but skipping shot two could affect the efficacy of the vaccine.

“We don’t exactly know how much immunity you would have from just a single dose. There’s been some speculation that it may be 50 to 60 percent, but none of the clinical trials actually ever measured that.”

Clinical trials show a week after the second dose immunity rises to 95% with Pfizer and 94% with Moderna. When scheduling the doses, the medical center asks patients take a quick look at their calendar, “to make sure that when they come back in three weeks, that it’s going to be a time that’s convenient for them to get that second dose.”

If you have a scheduling conflict with your appointment, be sure to reschedule or cancel. You can do this by texting either “RESCHEDULE” or “CANCEL” to 270-796-3200. Learn more about the COVID vaccine and eligibility here.

