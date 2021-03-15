Pop up vaccine clinic at Next Level Church Tuesday, appointments available

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Next Level Church in Bowling Green is teaming up with Walgreens to host a pop-up vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The clinic takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church located at 1405 Veterans Memorial Lane.

There will be 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson single shot available at the clinic. According to Marshall Gray, a leader at the church, they have about 100 appointments available for Tuesday.

“We’re excited about, you know, having this opportunity for those in the community who want and have been looking, you know, especially specifically for the Johnson and Johnson single shot, vaccine, and to be able to offer it to the community at large,” said Gray.

13 News covered a story last Friday about a mother with a special needs adult son who had been seeking out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as it was more convenient for their situation. The church says they saw the story and were able to connect with the mother and book an appointment for her son, Tay, on Tuesday.

“Based on your story and we were able to connect with them and get them appointment set up for a for tomorrow. So we’re really excited, you know about that opportunity,” said Gray.

Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine in phase 1 a, b, or c can sign up HERE.

“We want to just have the opportunity to give the access to the community. So not any particular group that we’re trying to target. But just the community as a whole,” said Gray.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.