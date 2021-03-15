Advertisement

President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, announces resignation

Junior Achievement of South Central KY
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After one year with Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, President Casey Birge announced her resignation Monday. She will step down on March 26.

Casey oversees the Junior Achievement organization that serves nine counties throughout South Central Kentucky.

During her tenure as President, JASCKY directly impacted thousands of students with programs and experiences focused on work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

Monica Duvall, JASCKY Board Chair said, “The JASCKY Board of Directors would like to thank Casey for her year of JA dedication and support through COVID-19 when JA had to quickly pivot from an in person classroom program delivery to the virtual delivery model. We wish Casey the best on her new career path.”

Casey will personally continue to support Junior Achievement and will be leaving to pursue a position in the Bowling Green community.

Abby Phillips, Director of Education for Junior Achievement, will serve as interim president until a replacement has been found.

