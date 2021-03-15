Advertisement

Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges

The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related...
The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related arrest.(LCSO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Leitchfield men on drug-related charges after receiving a reckless driver complaint.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on an A&G Tree Service Ford F-350 in the area of Hopkinsville Road and 68 Bypass. Deputies said K9 Vahur alerted on the truck which was occupied by Thomas D. Paul and Dustin W. Fields.

Dustin Fields
Dustin Fields(LCRJ)
Thomas Paul
Thomas Paul(LCRJ)

According to LCSO, it was determined the men were in possession of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money. Paul and Fields were taken to the Logan County Detention Center with numerous drug-related charges including trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

