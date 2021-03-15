Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Leitchfield men on drug-related charges after receiving a reckless driver complaint.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on an A&G Tree Service Ford F-350 in the area of Hopkinsville Road and 68 Bypass. Deputies said K9 Vahur alerted on the truck which was occupied by Thomas D. Paul and Dustin W. Fields.

Dustin Fields (LCRJ)

Thomas Paul (LCRJ)

According to LCSO, it was determined the men were in possession of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of money. Paul and Fields were taken to the Logan County Detention Center with numerous drug-related charges including trafficking controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.