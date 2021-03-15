WKU sweeps Bowling Green following high scoring series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Baseball completed its four-game sweep of Bowling Green following a high-scoring 17-16 victory in its series finale on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

After scoring a combined 11 runs in their first three wins of the series, the Hilltopper offense came to life in the finale, racking up 17 runs on 20 hits.

The Hilltoppers’ 20 hits were their most in a game since April 20, 2018, while their 17 runs were the highest single-game output since March 1, 2020.

WKU also won four games in a weekend for the first time since 2009, when it swept a four-game series against Albany.

“Both teams did a great job offensively today,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “I’m proud of our group. Our hitters have been working hard, extremely hard, and to see them put up 17 runs was great. There is still a lot of work to be done, but we found a way to get out of here with four wins. Any time you can beat an opponent four times in a weekend, that is a positive way to finish a long weekend.”

On the mound, the Hilltoppers utilized 11 total pitchers in the matchup. Dalton Shoemake picked up his first win of the season in the contest, while Bailey Sutton recorded his second save on the year.

At the plate, all nine starters recorded at least one hit in the contest, with eight players producing multi-hit performances. Ty Crittenberger, Kevin Lambert, and Ray Zuberer III each racked up three hits in the game, with Crittenberger recording his first home run as a Hilltopper with a three-run long ball to right-center field.

The Hilltoppers will continue their homestand with a matchup against Bellarmine at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 16 at Nick Denes Field.

