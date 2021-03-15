Young woman recovering from spinal reconstruction surgery talk about hardships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A young woman from Franklin is recovering from a life-altering surgery. 20-year-old Amy Jo Nichols was in a car wreck that broke her back and required spinal reconstruction.

13 News last spoke with Amy Jo when she was first recovering from the reconstruction. The family’s in higher spirits than they’ve been in a while, months after her surgery.

“It’s like I want to get better faster and I know that if I calm down, I’ll get better faster,” Amy Jo says.

The burdens of car payments and medical bills don’t weigh so heavily when they’re all together. It’s been several months since the accident. Amy Jo says it’s something to get used to, but, “I don’t think I’ll ever be completely used to it.”

Amy Jo says she doesn’t remember much from the accident. She’s told the driver--her ex-coworker--crashed into a tree, causing the car to flip multiple times.

X-ray of Amy Jo's spine, showing the cage and screws. (None)

“And when I got the phone call, Amy Jo was like momma I’m in a wreck,” Amy Allen, Amy Jo’s mother recalls.

Her brother, Jonas Allen, remembers the night as well. “Just seeing your sister there, laying there. You can’t do anything to help. It just hurts.”

The weeks to come were an uphill battle for the whole family. The first month, the family didn’t have a wheelchair for Amy Jo, so she was confined to her bed most of the day. Amy Jo was also recently denied for disability due to her physical status improving.

Thankfully, the family has had caring people show up. A few people built her a wheelchair ramp, others donated funds.

“The last money she raised, we were very thankful. It was, I think, 995 dollars, and we’re almost to the end of it. It’s taken us back and forth to the doctors,” Amy Allen says.

Amy Jo goes to physical therapy twice a week and to the doctor four times. She’s started a new medicine as well that’s eased her depression. She says she has a new outlook on life.

“People that you think are there for you, it opened my eyes to that too. And it helped me realize who really cares, and it makes me feel better about all that.”

The family says while they’re still struggling to pay bills, the money from her Go Fund Me has kept them from getting too far behind on house and car payments. Amy Allen says they’re hoping to find a vehicle that’s wheelchair accessible for Amy Jo.

You can donate to Amy Jo’s Go Fund Me here.

