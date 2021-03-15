Zuberer named C-USA Hitter of the Week

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Baseball senior Ray Zuberer III has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

The recognition marks the first time a Hilltopper has been tabbed C-USA Hitter of the Week since April 1, 2019, when Jake Sanford received the honor.

Zuberer recorded at least one hit in each of WKU’s five contests this past week, which included a midweek matchup with Kentucky and four-game series against Bowling Green.

For the week, Zuberer slashed .474/.565/.895 while producing nine hits, seven RBI, four runs, three doubles, three stolen bases, three walks, one triple, and one home run. He also posted three multi-hit efforts in the Hilltoppers’ five games on the week.

The Owensboro, Ky., native was particularly instrumental in WKU’s doubleheader sweep of Bowling Green on Saturday, combining for four hits, three RBI, two doubles, and one run in games that the Hilltoppers narrowly won by scores of 4-1 and 3-1, with him contributing to four of the seven runs WKU scored on the day.

Following his impressive week at the plate, Zuberer managed to increase his season batting average from .257 to .333.

Zuberer and the Hilltoppers will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 16 when they host Bellarmine at Nick Denes Field.

