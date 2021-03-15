Advertisement

Zuberer named C-USA Hitter of the Week

Zuberer Named C-USA Hitter of the Week
Zuberer Named C-USA Hitter of the Week(Hunter Smith)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Baseball senior Ray Zuberer III has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

The recognition marks the first time a Hilltopper has been tabbed C-USA Hitter of the Week since April 1, 2019, when Jake Sanford received the honor.

Zuberer recorded at least one hit in each of WKU’s five contests this past week, which included a midweek matchup with Kentucky and four-game series against Bowling Green.

For the week, Zuberer slashed .474/.565/.895 while producing nine hits, seven RBI, four runs, three doubles, three stolen bases, three walks, one triple, and one home run. He also posted three multi-hit efforts in the Hilltoppers’ five games on the week.

The Owensboro, Ky., native was particularly instrumental in WKU’s doubleheader sweep of Bowling Green on Saturday, combining for four hits, three RBI, two doubles, and one run in games that the Hilltoppers narrowly won by scores of 4-1 and 3-1, with him contributing to four of the seven runs WKU scored on the day.

Following his impressive week at the plate, Zuberer managed to increase his season batting average from .257 to .333.

Zuberer and the Hilltoppers will be back in action at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 16 when they host Bellarmine at Nick Denes Field.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Police say Carnes has warrants of arrest for numerous charges including theft and drug charges.
WANTED: Ohio County Police searching for 56-year-old Darrell W. Carnes
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 445 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 16 new deaths
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

Latest News

WKU Baseball completed its four-game sweep of Bowling Green following a high-scoring 17-16...
WKU sweeps Bowling Green following high scoring series finale
Conference USA basketball tournament March 9-13, 2021.
WKU selected for 2021 NIT, will face Saint Mary’s in Wednesday’s First Round
Bats Come Alive Late as Tops Down Valpo, 9-2
Bats come alive late as Tops down Valpo, 9-2
Hilltoppers Announce 2021 Spring Practice Schedule, Spring Game Date
Hilltoppers announce 2021 spring practice schedule, spring game date