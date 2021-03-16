Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - News outlets report that Kentucky authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields while arresting a suspect accused of shooting a man whose body was found inside the trunk of a burning car last month.

The Herald-Leader said Monday that State Police arrested Cecil Russell on Wednesday at a Lexington home. He’s been charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of Lazarus Parker.

The Bourbon County coroner says Parker’s body was discovered Feb. 9 with gunshot wounds inside a burning vehicle parked in a barn. Russell is set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

