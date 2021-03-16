Advertisement

Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car

Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - News outlets report that Kentucky authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields while arresting a suspect accused of shooting a man whose body was found inside the trunk of a burning car last month.

The Herald-Leader said Monday that State Police arrested Cecil Russell on Wednesday at a Lexington home. He’s been charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of Lazarus Parker.

The Bourbon County coroner says Parker’s body was discovered Feb. 9 with gunshot wounds inside a burning vehicle parked in a barn. Russell is set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

