Ballot measure seeks scheduling flexibility for lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a proposal giving them options to extend the time they meet in session. The ballot measure would require approval by Kentucky voters.

The proposed constitutional amendment cleared the House on Monday.

Republican House Speaker David Osborne is a leading advocate for the change. He says it would make the legislature more effective and responsive.

The proposal will go on the statewide ballot in 2022. Osborne says the added scheduling flexibility would allow lawmakers to respond to emergencies.

He cited the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.