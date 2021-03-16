Advertisement

Barren River Child Advocacy Center kicks off fundraising for ‘Over the Edge Event’

BRACAC hosts event kicking off 'Over the Edge'
BRACAC hosts event kicking off 'Over the Edge'(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A fundraiser that last year raised nearly $100,000 for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, ‘Over the Edge’ is set to take place again in September of 2021.

“We’re looking for ‘edgers,’ people brave enough to go over the edge. So, that means rappelling down five stories of Stadium Park Plaza and raising $1,000 to help the center provide critical services to children experiencing child sexual abuse,” Jennifer Bryant, the executive director of BRACAC, said.

The BRACAC work to reduce trauma for child abuse victims by providing services and a safe place where children can go to find healing and justice. ‘Over the Edge’ plays a vital role in funding the services BRACAC offers for children.

“You know, each year we’re seeing increases in the number of children served at the center, over 800,” Bryant said. She continued to explain that a school is a place where children feel more comfortable reporting instances of abuse.

With children going back to full in-person classes, the advocacy center is expecting to see a surge in the number of kids they work with.

“So this money is very important to help us match federal and state funding that we bring into the area and help us provide those additional forensic interviews,” Bryant said.

For more information, and to register or donate to the event you can visit https://www.bracac.org/events.

“It’s very tough for children on average age of six to 10 to come to the center and tell their story. So, we’re asking folks to be brave like them, take a step out of their comfort zone, and do this small act that can really help us,” Bryant explained

Their goal this year is to raise more than $100,000 for BRACAC.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed
The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related...
Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges

Latest News

Senate Bill 228 relates to the process of filling a vacant U.S. Senate seat.
Ky. bill to change process of filling vacant congress seats gains national attention
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 28,398 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Syringes, over Caduceus, with DIABETES lettering
Lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some
Decrease in flu cases
Masks bring down flu cases for 2020-2021 flu season