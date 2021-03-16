Barren River Child Advocacy Center kicks off fundraising for ‘Over the Edge Event’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A fundraiser that last year raised nearly $100,000 for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, ‘Over the Edge’ is set to take place again in September of 2021.

“We’re looking for ‘edgers,’ people brave enough to go over the edge. So, that means rappelling down five stories of Stadium Park Plaza and raising $1,000 to help the center provide critical services to children experiencing child sexual abuse,” Jennifer Bryant, the executive director of BRACAC, said.

The BRACAC work to reduce trauma for child abuse victims by providing services and a safe place where children can go to find healing and justice. ‘Over the Edge’ plays a vital role in funding the services BRACAC offers for children.

“You know, each year we’re seeing increases in the number of children served at the center, over 800,” Bryant said. She continued to explain that a school is a place where children feel more comfortable reporting instances of abuse.

With children going back to full in-person classes, the advocacy center is expecting to see a surge in the number of kids they work with.

“So this money is very important to help us match federal and state funding that we bring into the area and help us provide those additional forensic interviews,” Bryant said.

For more information, and to register or donate to the event you can visit https://www.bracac.org/events.

“It’s very tough for children on average age of six to 10 to come to the center and tell their story. So, we’re asking folks to be brave like them, take a step out of their comfort zone, and do this small act that can really help us,” Bryant explained

Their goal this year is to raise more than $100,000 for BRACAC.

