Bill to allow Ky. students a ‘do over’ year heads to governor’s desk for signature

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lawmakers in Frankfort are meeting Tuesday before breaking for a two-week veto session, meaning today is the last day to pass legislation before it heads to the governor’s desk.

Major bills up for vote include the budget a bill, limiting no-knock warrants and a senate bill that would allow current Kentucky students to take on an extra school year.

Students would also be eligible for athletics in that extra year under Senate Bill 128 which has received bipartisan support.

“It provides those local districts an option. And I don’t think every student would take advantage of it, even if they wanted to,” said Senator Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville (R-KY). “Whether it’s athletics or just the experience, POrom whatever, or scholastically they feel like they need it.”

The Senate bill is sponsored by Senator Max Wise (R-KY) of Campbellsville and was passed by a vote of 36-0 in the Senate.

Senate Bill 128 passed the House on a 92-5 vote and is now off to Beshear for a signature or veto.

