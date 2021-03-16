Bowling Green organizations collect shoe donations for homeless population

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you have a pair of shoes you don’t need anymore? From now until April 30, you can drop them off at one of six locations:

American Legion Post 23

Community Action of Southern KY

Veterans Alliance

Room in the Inn

Hope House Ministries

The Salvation Army

The Bowling Green Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. is partnering with The Bowling Green Warren County NAACP, The Divine Nine and Black Leaders Advocation for the Community to host the shoe drive.

“It’s awesome to have these organizations work together on a united front, for a common cause. We’re all serving for the community,” Dectric Jones said. Jones is the project organizer and a member of the Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc.

They are accepting men and women’s shoes of all sizes, but are especially needing men’s shoes and work boots sizes 9-12.

“The way this idea all came about is, one day I just happened to be walking outside a local grocery store and I noticed a homeless man there, the souls of his shoes were literally missing most of it,” Jones explained.

He said where often people host clothing or food drives, shoes can be an essential we don’t always think about people needing.

“They walk around on their feet day in and day out, so shoes are very central to the homeless. It help them with comfort, it also helps them with protection and longevity,” Jones said. “Anyone can do this, as far as donating to the homeless, especially during this COVID time. It is important that we recognize the fact that everyday we have a choice of what pair of shoes we can wear. We have a choice. They don’t.”

If you are unable to drop off shoes, you can contract Dectric Jones at 770-366-9177, Rev. Carl Whitfield 270-781-0899 or Barbara Pollock at 931-302-8257.

Walk in our Shoes (WBKO)

