Local doctor discusses Colon Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of screenings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

“March 2021, Colon Cancer Awareness Month, is so much more important than how it has been in the past because we need to bring people back to colon cancer screening. We need to make sure they go up for pap smears and mammograms. We have to go back to or at least try to go back to normalcy, you know when it comes to taking care of your health and doing preventative things,” said Ashish Tiwari, M.D.

According to a gastroenterologist at the Graves Gilbert Clinic, 45 is the age you want to start getting your colon cancer screening. Dr. Tiwari added that they lowered the age in the past few years due to the increase in colon cancer from those ages 45 and up.

Due to COVID-19 last year, a lot of people had to postpone regular checkups like colonoscopies. However, now it is important to know that it is safe for you to return to those regular check-ups, especially if you have a medical history of colon cancer in your family.

“I think this month offers us a great opportunity to bring those issues back into the highlight because we know, sure COVID-19 is still the top priority, but that doesn’t mean patients are not going to die from colon cancer. That doesn’t mean we can kind of put these things, you know, on the back burner for a very long time,” added Dr.Tiwari.

Once you get your initial colon screening you won’t have to have another for around 10 years if everything is fine and you have no family history of colon cancer.

“If you get a screening colonoscopy and you have no family history of colon cancer, and it’s a good colonoscopy, everything looks great, and you don’t have any polyps-- you don’t need any other form of colon cancer screening for 10 years. Basically, you don’t need to do any stool test or anything like that. You are good for 10 years. If we find one or two small polyps, you are good for five to seven years, sometimes even 10 years,” Dr. Tiwari added.

If you missed your appointment for last year’s screening due to COVID they ask you to please remember to call and schedule your appointment now.

