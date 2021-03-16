Continental Machinery Movers of Kentucky donates excess wood to Warren County Area Technology Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Continental Machinery Movers of Kentucky, a Bowling Green company, is donating their excess wood to Warren County Area Technology Center (ATC) for hands-on student learning in their carpentry program.

“Continental Machinery Movers is grateful for this opportunity to support our youth through this partnership with the ATC. Our plant dismantling and hauling projects often leave us with extra wood material that would otherwise go to waste. We are thrilled to be able to donate that extra material and see it put to good use,” said Jerry Cantrell, President of Continental Machinery Movers.

“Continental’s donation demonstrates the strength of our regional partnerships, how businesses and education are working together to prepare the next generation. They recognize that investing in our students will positively impact businesses across all sectors in the coming years. Thanks to their donation, the ATC will have additional resources to properly train students who choose great careers that are in demand in our region,” said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Continental Machinery Movers of Kentucky specializes in the installation of new and used machinery and equipment, material handling lines, plant dismantling and relocation, specialized hauling, and industrial rigging. They work with Bowling Green’s manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies, but their footprint extends throughout the United States and into Canada and Mexico.

“We live in a wonderful community, where our private companies regularly invest in the success of our students and thereby the future of our region. We are especially pleased to have Continental as part of the Bowling Green family,” said Mayor Todd Alcott.

“Warren County ATC plans to use the donated wood to create additional opportunities for students. Juniors and seniors from City of Bowling Green Schools, Warren County Public Schools, and Edmonson County Schools are eligible to take courses at Warren County ATC. Teachers deliver work-ready programs in carpentry, industrial maintenance, machine tool, welding, automotive, health science, and information technology for all students at the ATC. These programs teach the skills that Bowling Green area companies need their employees to master,” said Chris Riggs, Principal of Warren County Area Technology Center.

“With construction booming in Warren County, the ATC’s effort in preparing the workforce has been vital for the long-term success of the sector. We are thankful to have businesses like Continental who understand the importance of their work and are willing to actively support our education system,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

Continental Machinery Movers is a Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce Presidents Club investor who assists in funding economic development activities in the region. Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed three economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $312.3M in capital investment and generating 533 new jobs for 2021.