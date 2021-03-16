Evy and Kate traveling terrarium opens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You may have become a plant parent during quarantine and now that spring is upon us again we are craving that sunshine and greenery.

Maggie Day of Bowling Green decided to share her love of being a plant parent with others through Evy and Kate.

“I basically just created an at-home garden party for people. I love plants and I wanted to share my love of plants for people,” said Maggie Day, owner.

Evy and Kate is a traveling plant terrarium that comes to you. Whether you have a baby shower or birthday party, Day says that she brings a fun unique element to any event.

“For everyone at the party you will basically get to go through and pick out whatever pot you want and you bring it over and I will have bowls of soil and then everyone will get to pick whatever succulents they want,” Day said.

Evy and Kate were named after Day’s grandmothers and she tells 13 news that her inspiration comes from both of them.

“I am honored that they allowed me to name this after them,” Day said.

To book your party for you can direct message here on her Instagram page Evy & Kate.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.