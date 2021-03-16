Georgia man dies after fatal crash on Cumberland Parkway

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police a Georgia man has died after crossing the median and continuing onto the westbound shoulder of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway Monday.

The accident happened at the 46 mile marker just before 7AM. According to KSP, Ricky E. Nelson of Dawson, GA was operating a 2020 freightliner Cascadia during the crash. Multiple agencies responded to the scene in addition to Kentucky State Police.

Nelson was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

