Advertisement

Georgia man dies after fatal crash on Cumberland Parkway

Trooper Robert Hartley with Kentucky State Police Post 3 received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired...
Trooper Robert Hartley with Kentucky State Police Post 3 received the 2020 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky State Police a Georgia man has died after crossing the median and continuing onto the westbound shoulder of the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway Monday.

The accident happened at the 46 mile marker just before 7AM. According to KSP, Ricky E. Nelson of Dawson, GA was operating a 2020 freightliner Cascadia during the crash. Multiple agencies responded to the scene in addition to Kentucky State Police.

Nelson was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed
The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related...
Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car

Latest News

File image
Kentucky research study shows women continue to earn less than men
Tracking storms for Wednesday and Thursday
Dry and warm today, but we have showers and storms by St. Patrick's Day!
We have a dry day in store, but showers and storms are on the way by midweek!
Some clouds, but dry for a warm Tuesday forecast
1 Million Kentuckians Vaccinated
1 Million Kentuckians Vaccinated